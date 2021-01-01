Home Sports football Premier League: Everton beaten on the wire by West Ham
Sportsfootball

Premier League: Everton beaten on the wire by West Ham

By kenyan

Football doesn’t stop during the holiday season in England. To the delight of supporters. At the end of the afternoon, Goodison Park was the scene of an Everton-West Ham, a game between the Toffees fourth and on 4 consecutive victories, to the Hammers tenth, who had not won a single match for 4 met.

At the end of a poor quality match, it was David Moyes’ players, back on the land of his exploits, who won thanks to their providential Czech: Tomas Soucek, once again scorer in the last moments (0 -1, 86th). With the win, West Ham joins the five 26-point teams just ahead. The Hammers remain 10th because of their goal difference. Everton miss the opportunity to regain second place, one point behind rivals Liverpool.

