Premier League: Karius to return to Liverpool

On loan from Liverpool to Besiktas for two seasons, Loris Karius is not expected to last in Turkey. The Atlantic revealed that the stambouliote club did not wish to waive the option to buy the German goalkeeper, who will therefore have to find a new challenge while the Reds no longer rely on him.

Liverpool fans left on 26 May 2018 in a 3-1 Champions League final against Real Madrid. Guilty on two goals, Loris Karius deprived his own of a European coronation. If he had played several games during the summer, the arrival of Brazilian Alisson Becker in the cages forced him to go into exile at the end of August. On loan for two seasons at Besiktas, the German goalkeeper is expected to return to the fold in the coming months.

Still author of blunders in Turkey

According to information from The Atlantic, the Turkish club will not lift the option to buy Loris Karius. The 26-year-old has not convinced in Turkey and has had a complicated first season, committing new blunders further tarnishing his reputation. In recent weeks, Karius has not performed very well, even if he still holds the current seventh of the season.

At Liverpool, Klopp is logically counting on Alisson Becker, who in 2019 received the Yachine Trophy, a new prize for the best goalkeeper of the year. Recruited last summer, Adrion has also proven to be an effective understudy. The Reds would therefore like to sell Loris Karius as soon as the next transfer market, with the German ready to take on a new challenge.

