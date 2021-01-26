Premier League: Leeds win at Newcastle, West Ham takes 4th place

Start of the 20th day of the Premier League on Tuesday evening. Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds won on the move on Newcastle (1-2), thanks in particular to a goal from former Rennais Raphinha.

West Ham, for its part, quietly won on the side of Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace (2-3). The Hammers, who temporarily take 4th place in the standings, will be able to thank the Czech Tomas Soucek, author of a double.

The results :

Crystal Palace 2- 3 West Ham (Zaha 3rd, Batshuayi 90th +7 – Soucek 9th, 25th, Dawson 66th)

Newcastle 1-2 Leeds (Almiron 57th – Raphinha 17th, Harrison 62nd)

