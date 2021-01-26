Home Sports football Premier League: Leeds win at Newcastle, West Ham takes 4th place
Sportsfootball

Premier League: Leeds win at Newcastle, West Ham takes 4th place

By kenyan

Start of the 20th day of the Premier League on Tuesday evening. Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds won on the move on Newcastle (1-2), thanks in particular to a goal from former Rennais Raphinha.

West Ham, for its part, quietly won on the side of Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace (2-3). The Hammers, who temporarily take 4th place in the standings, will be able to thank the Czech Tomas Soucek, author of a double.

The results :

  • Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham (Zaha 3rd, Batshuayi 90th +7 – Soucek 9th, 25th, Dawson 66th)

  • Newcastle 1-2 Leeds (Almiron 57th – Raphinha 17th, Harrison 62nd)

Premier League standings

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke