Premier League: Liverpool crunches Wolves and returns to Tottenham

In their Anfield compound, the Liverpool Reds have made short work of Wolves (4-0, 11th day of the Premier League). A success that allows the Mersey club to take second place, tied on points with the leader Tottenham.

After Tottenham’s great victory against Arsenal (2-0) in the North London Derby, the 11th day of the Premier League continued this Sunday evening with the meeting between Liverpool and Wolverhampton at Anfield. Fourth at kick-off, the Reds wanted to catch up with Spurs but that meant beating Wolves tenth and looking for fifth place. On the side of the formation of the Mersey, Jürgen Klopp aligned his 4-3-3 with the trio Salah-Firmino-Mané at the forefront. Nuno Espírito Santo started off on a 3-4-3 and started Neto and Traoré on the sides, with Podence in number 9.

In front of about 2000 supporters, back in several English forums, the reigning English champions set up a big pressing against Wolves not very comfortable with the ball. But the first opportunity was still for the visitors, since Podence attempted a lob that Kelleher, preferred to Adrian in the absence of Alisson, came out of the glove (17th). But as often, the Reds took advantage of the slightest mistake, and it still is today. In front of his surface, Wolves captain Coady lacked control and Salah took the opportunity to open the scoring with a cross strike (24th, 1-0).

Wolves not biting

With a strong possession of the ball (about 70%), the premises did not shake and tried to score this second goal so precious. Scorer, the Egyptian still wanted to deceive the vigilance of Rui Patricio but the Portuguese goalkeeper captured the attempt of the Liverpool player (35th). At the break, the score was 1-0 in favor of the locals. And back from the locker room, the Reds continued their work but Rui Patricio saved the furniture in front of Mané (47th). Unfortunately, the Portuguese and his teammates sank just behind … Not attacked, Wijnaldum sent a magnificent shot rolled into the skylight for the goal of the break (58th, 2-0).

Overtaken, the Wolves suffered again and again and the third goal arrived. On the right side, Salah centered towards Matip who, alone in front of goal, shot Rui Patricio with a powerful header (67th, 3-0). Nuno Espírito Santo’s changes brought nothing more and Jürgen Klopp’s troops quietly managed this lead to end up driving the point home with a goal against his camp Semedo (78th, 4-0). With the quiet victory, Liverpool joined Tottenham at the top of the Premier League, with 24 points. The Wolves remained in tenth place.

