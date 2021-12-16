Premier League: Liverpool offer Newcastle and stay in contact with Manchester City

At the end of a rather controlled meeting, the Reds won the day (3-1) with a superb goal from Alexander-Arnold. Jürgen Klopp’s men are back one length behind Manchester City in the standings.

At the end of the 17th day of the Premier League, Liverpool welcomed Newcastle to Anfield Road. The Reds who remained on a narrow success against Aston Villa (1-0) in front of their audience, absolutely wanted to reduce the sails on the leader Manchester City. For their part, the Magpies, who fell heavily against Leicester (0-4) last Sunday, were aiming for at least a draw so as not to fall too far behind in the standings on Watford, the first non-relegation. For this 21 hours confrontation, Jürgen Klopp aligned a 4-3-3 with the trio Salah, Jota, Mané in attack. Eddie Howe was leaning on a 4-4-2 with the Saint-Maximin duo, Joelinton at the forefront.

The Reds packed the start of the match and obtained the first chance of the match. Following a brilliant inspiration from Salah, Jota in the box tried a pivot strike well controlled by Dubravka (6th). But against all odds, the Magpies opened the scoring a few seconds later. Saint-Maximin distilled a good center badly returned by Alcantara. The leather returned to Shelvey whose strike left no chance for Alisson (0-1, 7th). Vexed, Klopp’s men pushed to equalize but lacked foresight in the last move, like Jota who did not fit his shot (18th). Liverpool stuck to the score three minutes later. Mané shifted to the right centered for Jota whose head was miraculously pushed back by Dubravka.

Lightning Alexander-Arnold

The Portuguese striker followed his action well and catapulted the leather to the back of the net (1-1, 21st). The meeting took a different turn and the opportunities followed one another for the two teams. On a counter, Saint-Maximin spun alone on goal and unleashed a cross shot brilliantly returned by Alisson (23rd). A parade by the Brazilian goalkeeper which was a turning point, as two minutes later Liverpool took the advantage. On a ball lost by Shelvey, Mané stumbled on Dubravka, the ball came back to Salah who concluded without trembling (2-1, 25th). Nine minutes later, the Egyptian striker was close to the double. Superbly launched in depth by Chamberlain, Salah alone in front of Dubravka did not fit (34th). Upon returning from the locker room, the two teams gave the impression of purring. It was not until the 56th to foresee an opportunity on the Liverpool side with Robertson who struck a free kick and found Mané’s header well controlled by Dubravka (56th).

In the process, Murphy provided a final thrill in the spans of Anfield with a coiled shot that spun just next (57th). Aware that his team was in the hard, Jürgen Klopp made two changes in the last quarter of an hour with the entries of Firmino and Keita instead of Chamberlain and Salah (74th). At the end of the match, Mané then Jota successively stumbled against a heroic Dubravka (81st). Five minutes later, the Reds sealed their victory with a superb strike from Alexander-Arnold who lodged in the top corner of Dubravka (3-1, 86th). With this twelfth success of the season, Liverpool came second behind Manchester City in the standings. With this ninth setback, Newcastle was in nineteenth place.

