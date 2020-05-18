Home Sports News football Premier League: Manager threatens not to pay players opposed to takeover
football

Premier League: Manager threatens not to pay players opposed to takeover

By kenyan

A manager of a Premier League club is threatening not to pay players opposed to the resumption of training, which is due to be decided on Monday.

The 20 Premier League clubs are expected to resume training in small groups on Monday. But the prospect does not enchant many players, reluctant to return to the field. This lack of enthusiasm irritates an English club leader who is considering a radical solution against the refractory.

“I don’t think they should be paid”

“I really don’t think they should be paid,” he told Sky Sports on condition of anonymity. We do not know what the situation is under their contracts at this time. If you asked people on the street to train and play football against people who tested twice a week, and do so against 60,000 euros (67,000 euros) a week, they would all say yes. It makes me very nervous.”

Many players, such as Raheem Sterling (who said he lost several relatives to coronavirus) or Troy Deeney, have expressed concern about returning to competition, especially because of the risk of transmission to their family members.

For several weeks now, the Premier League has been multiplying its tracks to resume and conclude the season at all costs. The idea of playing matches on neutral pitches has been met with a rather cold reception among some clubs, especially the poorly ranked.

