Premier League: Manchester United overthrows Brighton

Manchester United received Brighton on behalf of the 30th day of the Premier League with the firm intention of making a tenth game without defeat. The Red Devils had not lost in the league since January 27, against Sheffield, in their lair of Old Trafford. It is in this same stadium that a few minutes after announcing the withdrawal until the end of the season of Anthony Martial, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attended dumbfounded at the opening of the score of the Seagulls. Formed at Manchester United from 1998, from where he left in 2014 to join Arsenal, Danny Welbeck, 30, three small goals this season, remembered the good memory of the Mancunian lair, by cheating Dean Henderson in two time. The English international with 16 goals in 42 caps saw his first header miraculously diverted to his line by the Red Devils goalkeeper, but reactive he placed a second header that gave Brighton the advantage (0-1, 13th).

It was not until the second act and the hour of play to see Manchester United react. Served in the box by Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford opened his right foot perfectly to place the ball out of reach of Robert Sanchez and equalize (1-1, 62nd). And the Mancuniens had resources since they then managed to reverse the trend at the end of the match. Paul Pogba’s crushed right volley turned into an assist. It was Mason Greenwood who threw himself at six meters and propelled the ball with his head into the net (2-1, 83rd). With this success, the Red Devils consolidated their 2nd place, light years from their rival City, of course, but four points ahead of Leicester, while Brighton (16th) missed the pass by three. Bodes well for United before moving to Granada next Thursday to play their quarter-final first leg of the Europa League.

