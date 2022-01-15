Premier League: thanks to Coutinho, Aston Villa snatch a draw against Manchester United

Without injured Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United were held in check by Aston Villa (2-2) on the 22nd day of the Premier League. For his first match, Philippe Coutinho scored a goal and delivered an assist.

For the return of the Premier League, Manchester United moved on the lawn of Aston Villa. The Mancunians were deprived of the fivefold Golden Ball Cristiano Ronaldo, injured in the hip, and therefore forfeited for this match. The opportunity for Ralf Rangnick to align Cavani and Bruno Fernandes in front, but also the young Anthony Elanga (19 years old). Fernandes, who had been singled out since the start of the season after disappointing performances, this time responded. On a good combination with Telles, the Portuguese unleashed a shot from 25 meters that was not really dangerous… except that Emiliano Martinez was completely holed up.

The Argentine goalkeeper saw the ball slip from his hands and go into his cage. After this opener, the Red Devils lost control of the game and began to suffer more and more. Raphaël Varane repelled the many crosses from the Aston Villa side with a header. When the Frenchman did not win, it was David De Gea who distinguished himself with spectacular parades (36th, 43rd, 51st, 76th).

Philippe Coutinho changed everything

In the second period, Steven Gerrard’s men continued to clearly dominate the game, but showed too much clumsiness in front of goal. The band of Lucas Digne tried everything for everything and each time an intervention by David De Gea or a lack of precision in the last pass from the Villans attackers came to spoil the good work of the team. For their part, the Mancunians continued to proceed rather against and once again found the fault thanks to … Bruno Fernandes. After a nice one-two in the area, the Portuguese sent a powerful shot under the bar (2-0, 67th).

Behind the scoreboard, Steven Gerrard has decided to launch his latest recruit Philippe Coutinho. And the Brazilian changed everything in this match. Very available, he brought a technical accuracy that his team did not have in the last gesture. Not far from reducing the gap, Coutinho was a decisive passer on the reduction of the gap from Jacob Ramsey (1-2, 77th). A goal that made the Mancunians even more doubtful and it was obviously the former Barça who took advantage of it. On a nice cross from Ramsey, again, he catapulted the ball into De Gea’s cage and snatched the equalizer (2-2, 81st). His first goal for his first minutes in club.