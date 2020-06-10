Home Sports News football Premier League: the abysmal deficit of the clubs... before the crisis
Sports News

Premier League: the abysmal deficit of the clubs… before the crisis

By kenyan

The numbers are impressive and count towards the 2018-2019 season, well before the coronavirus crisis: the 20 English clubs posted a deficit of 675 million euros.

The cumulative deficit of English Premier League clubs, the world’s most financially powerful football league, reached 600 million pounds (675 million euros) last season, according to a study published on Tuesday by the specialist firm Vysyble. However, the 20 elite clubs recorded a record cumulative turnover of 5.15 billion pounds (5.8 billion euros) over the 2018/2019 season.

The worst is yet to come

But the worst is probably yet to come for English clubs who will be hard hit by the crisis linked to the Covid-19 epidemic, even if they manage to finish their season. For example, they will have to repay 330 million free -371 million euros to broadcast rights holders because of the delay in the season.

The loss of “match day” revenue – ticketing, box office – could amount to an additional 136 million pounds (153 million euros). “The Covid-19 epidemic is not the cause of football’s financial slump,” notes Vysyble’s director, Roger Bell, quoted in the press release, “this is only the accelerator of what our data have very clearly and quite rightly identified as a problem in the longer term.”

“The figures for 2018/2019 are (…) symptomatic of deep problems related to (the) economic model” of English football, he added. Among these problems, Vysyble cites an over-reliance on TV rights, excessive wage costs relative to income, and an inability to properly identify and anticipate financial developments.

The wage bill of Premier League clubs would thus reach 3.12 billion pounds (3.5 billion euros) or more than 60% of their turnover on average, but in half of the clubs of PL this ratio exceeds the 70% recommended as maximum by UEFA. There are even spikes above 80%, like Bournemouth, Leicester or Everton who pay 85% of their income in wages.

The other Liverpool club reported a loss of 111 million pounds (125 million euros) for the last financial year, while Chelsea had announced a deficit of 96 million pounds (108 million euros). Even for a club like Tottenham, which had the most flattering accounts, with 68.6 million pounds (77 million euros) in profits, the future looks bleak. Spurs announced last week that they had taken advantage of a government programme to support businesses in the face of the crisis to borrow 175 million pounds (197 million euros) from the Bank of England and close their budget.

