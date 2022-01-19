Premier League: Tottenham overthrow Leicester in a crazy game

Leicester received Tottenham in a late match of the 17th day of the Premier League. At the end of a very lively match between two playful teams, it was Tottenham who overthrew Leicester in the last moments. Zambian Patson Daka opened the scoring shortly before the half hour mark (24th) against the run of play. Spurs ended up equalizing after a clear domination thanks to Harry Kane (38th). His 5th goal of the season.

The Foxes, although dominated, played the blows thoroughly and took advantage of the spaces left by the defense of Tottenham. And by dint of being dangerous, Leicester took the advantage. James Maddison deceived Hugo Lloris with a blocked shot (76th). But at the end of the match, Steven Bergwijn completely reversed the match. In the very last seconds, the Dutchman snatched the equalizer (2-2, 90th+5) then offered victory to his team (3-2, 90th+6) With this incredible success, Tottenham moved up to 5th place. Leicester remain 10th.