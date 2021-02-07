Premier League: Tottenham rely on their duo Kane-Son to beat West Brom

A winning comeback for Harry Kane. Absent for ten days, the England striker scored and Tottenham beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 on Sunday in Matchday 23 of the Premier League. It was his best offensive friend Heung-min Son who scored the second goal of the game.

After three straight defeats in the league, this victory will do a lot of good for José Mourinho’s men. While waiting for the other matches of the day, the Spurs go up to 7th place in the standings, six points off the podium, while the Baggies are still 19th.

