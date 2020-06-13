Home Sports News football Premier League: two positive tests with less than a week to go
Sports News

Premier League: two positive tests with less than a week to go

By kenyan

Two people out of 1,200 Premier League players and staff tested positive at Covid-19, according to the results of the eighth round of samples unveiled on Saturday night. These screenings were carried out less than a week before the resumption.

The Covid-19 is still very sporadic in English football. With four days to go until the Premier League resumes (scheduled for Wednesday with Aston Villa-Sheffield and Manchester City-Arsenal), two positive coronavirus tests have been identified out of the 1,200 players and staff tested on Thursday 11 and Friday 12 June. In accordance with health protocol, infected persons were placed in isolation for seven days before being retested.

Norwich City have indicated that one of the two positive tests involves one of their players. He is already out of action for his team’s home game against Southampton on Friday.

8,672 negative tests since May

“The player must be tested negative before being allowed to return to training,” said the club, which did not disclose the name of the player. It was also not clear whether the player had participated in Friday’s 2-1 friendly against Tottenham.

Even if the negative results rate is not 100%, this eighth salvo of screenings confirms that the Covid-19 does not circulate actively within the clubs. The first seven sessions, conducted since mid-May, resulted in 14 positive tests for 7,474 negatives.

