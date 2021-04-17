Premier League: Wolverhampton connects and condemns Sheffield United

For the last poster of the day this Saturday, as part of the 31st day of the English championship, the Premier League reserved a duel between Wolverhampton and Sheffield United. Wolves won by the smallest of margins (1-0) against the Blades, thanks to Willian José’s first goal in the Premier League with his new team. A result especially synonymous with relegation for Sheffield United (20th, 14 points).

The team trained by Paul Heckingbottom will therefore not have succeeded in raising the bar to stay in the top flight. Sheffield United, two years after being promoted to the Premier League and after a first-rate 2019-2020 pre-Covid first season, will therefore return to the Championship next season. The Blades become in the process the third club to be relegated from the 32nd day, after Derby County in 2008 and Huddersfield in 2019. For its part, Wolverhampton (12th, 38 points) continues a second victory in a row and regains color.

Find the Premier League rankings.