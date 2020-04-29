President Emmanuel Macron and Didier Deschamps exchanged exchanges on Monday

On Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that sporting events could not take place in France until September. The 2019-2020 seasons of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 are therefore over, and President Emmanuel Macron wanted to talk about it with Didier Deschamps as explained RMC Sport. The two men exchanged views on the subject last Monday.

The French media also claims that the President of the Republic and the coach of the French team have spoken more generally about the current situation in the world of football. Rmc moreover, Emmanuel Macron was also keen to call the president of the French Football Federation (FFF), Noel Le Graet, to also discuss the subject.