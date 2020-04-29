Home Sports News football President Emmanuel Macron and Didier Deschamps exchanged exchanges on Monday
Sports Newsfootball

President Emmanuel Macron and Didier Deschamps exchanged exchanges on Monday

By kenyan
President Emmanuel Macron and Didier Deschamps exchanged exchanges on Monday

On Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that sporting events could not take place in France until September. The 2019-2020 seasons of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 are therefore over, and President Emmanuel Macron wanted to talk about it with Didier Deschamps as explained RMC Sport. The two men exchanged views on the subject last Monday.

The French media also claims that the President of the Republic and the coach of the French team have spoken more generally about the current situation in the world of football. Rmc moreover, Emmanuel Macron was also keen to call the president of the French Football Federation (FFF), Noel Le Graet, to also discuss the subject.

Previous articleiPhone will facilitate screen unlocking for those who are wearing mask
Next articleItaly: Federation president totally against #039 final stoppage of the season

RELATED ARTICLES

football

Italy: Federation president totally against #039 final stoppage of the season

kenyan -
Read more
football

Celtic: Christopher Jullien conquers Glasgow

kenyan -
A Celtic Glasgow player since last summer, Christopher Jullien is living a daydream. The former Toulouse FC player is also highly regarded by...
Read more
football

Coronavirus: Bayern will refund its fans

kenyan -
While the 2019-2020 professional football season in France, the Netherlands and Belgium will not come to an end, no decision has yet been officially...
Read more
15,577FansLike
3,454FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Government breaks down how Sh1.3 billion from world Bank was used in fighting Covid-19

Health Stanley Kasee -
The Kenyan government, through the Ministry of Health, has revealed how it used Sh1.3 billion donations from the World Bank to fight against Covid-19. A...
Read more

Another blow for Ngirita’s family

News Stanley Kasee -
A member of the Ngirita family, which is at the center of the National Youth Service (NYS) corruption scandal, has suffered yet another blow...
Read more

Churchill responds to keyboard worriers accusing, trolling him of not paying comedians

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenya’s father of comedy Daniel Ndambuki better known as Churchill has responded to "keyboard warriors" accusing and trolling him for allegedly not paying his...
Read more

DPP drops curfew charges against gospel rapper Eko Dydda

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has dropped all charged against gospel rapper Eko Dydda after he was arrested a week ago after defying...
Read more

Kenya records 10 new coronavirus cases, 5 recover, cases rise to 384

News kenyan -
Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi, while delivering the daily Covid-19 presser at Afya House on Wednesday, April 29, informed that over the last 24 hours,...
Read more

Size 8 lands new TV show

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Talented secular turned gospel musician Linet Masiro Munyali better known as Size 8 has landed a new TV show as a host of Minji...
Read more

Uganda on course to flattening Covid-19 curve from latest data

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Uganda appears to be making headway in the fight against Covid-19 after recording no new case in their recent testing samples. Highest EA test sample...
Read more

Tanzania records 196 new Covid-19 cases to soar to 480

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Tanzania recorded a massive jump in Covid-19 cases to surge to 480 after 196 people tested positive for the coronavirus. The latest development thrusts Tanzania...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke