Presnel Kimpembe hit in an ankle before PSG-OM

Beaten yesterday in Lens (0-1) for its first league match with many absent, PSG started badly while it is already OM who appear at the Parc des Princes this Sunday evening (match to be followed live here). Presnel Kimpembe held his place at Stade Bollaert-Delelis but he suffered from ankle pain. He was also replaced by Abdou Diallo in the last quarter of an hour.

According to [RMC](https://rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/psg-kimpembe-touche-a-la-cheville-a-deux-jours-du-choc-contre-l-om-1975152.html), the 25-year-old defender is uncertain for the weekend’s meeting. He remained in care this Friday even if the medical staff is rather optimistic. If the player absolutely wants to play this meeting, he who is trained at the club, his potential absence would be a real blow for PSG, already deprived of Kylian Mbappé and pending the final checks of players who tested positive. Neymar should be present while Di Maria and Marquinhos are still waiting.