PSG: 2 to 3 weeks of absence for Icardi

The 34th day of Ligue 1 should put an end to the suspense which has not been one for a long time. During the reception of Lens tomorrow evening, PSG should be crowned champion of France for the 10th time in its history. He also recovers some elements like Verratti, Kimpembe, Messi who were injured for Angers this week.

These three players are not listed in the medical update published by PSG on Friday. On the other hand, bad news for Icardi. Touched during the warm-up in the middle of the week at the Raymond-Kopa stadium, the Argentine striker will be absent between 2 and 3 weeks because of a quadriceps injury. He joins Diallo, Draxler and Paredes in the infirmary.

The complete medical point:

Mauro Icardi is in treatment for a lesion of the right quadriceps, his recovery with the group is evaluated between 2 and 3 weeks.

Abdou Diallo will resume collective training next week following an injury to the adductors and pain in his right knee.

Julian Draxler returned to racing after his knee arthroscopy for meniscal regularization.

Leandro Paredes continues his rehabilitation after the surgical management of his pubalgia.