PSG: 3 clubs tried Djeidi Gassama

Spearheading PSG in the Youth League with 5 goals in 6 matches but also with the Capital club in U19, Djeidi Gassama (18) continues his apprenticeship at the very highest level in the shadow of Parisian stars. The former AS Carrières Grésillons and AS Poissy, is a right-handed striker capable of playing on the entire front of the attack with a preference for the left side.

He is under contract until June 2023 with Paris and has not planned to leave the Ile-de-France club this winter despite some contacts in recent days. According to our information, Hamburg, Wolverhampton and FC Basel have surveyed the player’s entourage for a loan with an option to buy. An option brushed aside and the desire to end the season with PSG, he who remains on 17 goals in all competitions which makes him the club’s top scorer in his category.