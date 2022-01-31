Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

PSG: 3 clubs tried Djeidi Gassama

Date:

Spearheading PSG in the Youth League with 5 goals in 6 matches but also with the Capital club in U19, Djeidi Gassama (18) continues his apprenticeship at the very highest level in the shadow of Parisian stars. The former AS Carrières Grésillons and AS Poissy, is a right-handed striker capable of playing on the entire front of the attack with a preference for the left side.

He is under contract until June 2023 with Paris and has not planned to leave the Ile-de-France club this winter despite some contacts in recent days. According to our information, Hamburg, Wolverhampton and FC Basel have surveyed the player’s entourage for a loan with an option to buy. An option brushed aside and the desire to end the season with PSG, he who remains on 17 goals in all competitions which makes him the club’s top scorer in his category.

Previous articleMedia Council of Kenya releases the State of Media Survey 2021

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

PSG: 3 clubs tried Djeidi Gassama

kenyan -
Spearheading PSG in the Youth League with 5...

Media Council of Kenya releases the State of Media Survey 2021

kenyan -
The survey was released during...

Transfer market OM: Pablo Longoria hopes to offer a last gift to Jorge Sampaoli!

kenyan -
According to the Italian press, Olympique de Marseille could...

Ida Odinga apology to the Church – Nairobi News

kenyan -
Raila Odinga with wife Ida Odinga in this...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

PSG: 3 clubs tried Djeidi Gassama

football 0
Spearheading PSG in the Youth League with 5...

Media Council of Kenya releases the State of Media Survey 2021

Entertainment 0
The survey was released during...

Transfer market OM: Pablo Longoria hopes to offer a last gift to Jorge Sampaoli!

football 0
According to the Italian press, Olympique de Marseille could...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.