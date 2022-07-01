PSG: a Brazilian invites Neymar to join him in Newcastle

If Luis Campos opened the door to the departure of Neymar Jr, a player from Newcastle would have opened it for the arrival of the Brazilian. Invited to speak in the podcast Cast FCJoelinton (25) said: “we can find a place for him. If he comes, it will be… I can’t explain it. »

Joined in Newcastle by Bruno Guimaraes last January, the attacking midfielder with 104 Premier League games would have commissioned the former OL player to convince the Brazilian star of PSG to take over the management of the Magpies. An arrival that would bring the Toons into a new dimension, just months after the club was taken over by Saudi investors.