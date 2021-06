After fourteen consecutive coronations for the women’s team of Olympique Lyonnais, the players of PSG have finally succeeded in stopping the reign of the Lyonnaises. Thanks to its victory against Dijon on the last day, the capital club won this championship for the very first time in its history.

The club decided to pay a bonus to the players. According to information from the team, the Parisiennes will pocket a bonus of 40,000 euros each for their title of champions of France. A great reward.