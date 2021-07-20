HomeSportsfootballPSG: Abdoulaye Kamara signs for Borussia Dortmund
Sportsfootball

PSG: Abdoulaye Kamara signs for Borussia Dortmund

By kenyan

Borussia Dortmund formalized this Tuesday morning the signing of midfielder Abdoulaye Kamara (16) from Paris Saint-Germain. Under contract with the capital club until 2022, the Franco-Guinean joins the winners of the last German Cup, but the duration of the contract has not been specified by the BVB.

“Abdoulaye is a very talented and still very young player who has recently been training with professionals in Paris. We hope that it will now develop accordingly with us in the adult sector and take the next step ”said Sebastian Kehl, head of the professional players department at Borussia Dortmund.

