PSG: Abdoulaye Kamara signs for Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund formalized this Tuesday morning the signing of midfielder Abdoulaye Kamara (16) from Paris Saint-Germain. Under contract with the capital club until 2022, the Franco-Guinean joins the winners of the last German Cup, but the duration of the contract has not been specified by the BVB.

“Abdoulaye is a very talented and still very young player who has recently been training with professionals in Paris. We hope that it will now develop accordingly with us in the adult sector and take the next step ”said Sebastian Kehl, head of the professional players department at Borussia Dortmund.

#BVB verpflichtet Kamara Borussia Dortmund hat zur neuen Season Mittelfeldtalent Abdoulaye #Kamara verpflichtet. Der 16 Jahre alte Franzose wechselt ablösefrei und mit sofortiger Wirkung von Paris St. Germain zum deutschen Pokalsieger.ℹ️ https://t.co/wLkWW07UPR pic.twitter.com/X3ZsDAf8Ar – Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) July 20, 2021