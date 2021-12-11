PSG: Achraf Hakimi deplores the lack of team structure

If Achraf Hakimi had made a great start to the season with Paris Saint-Germain, the last performances of the right-back do not really convince the supporters of the club in the capital. However, it is not a physical problem but rather a tactical one according to the information of theTeam, who says that the international with 41 caps (5 goals) would blame his trainer Mauricio Pochettino.

Indeed, the former Inter Milan would have noticed a lack of solidarity and compactness in the Parisian block, which would lack benchmarks compared to Nerazzurri or Borussia Dortmund. A judgment that he felt on the sidelines of his red card received at the Vélodrome against Olympique de Marseille (0-0), forced to fault a Cengiz Under left alone against the goal of Keylor Navas.