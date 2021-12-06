PSG: Achraf Hakimi tells about his complicity with Kylian Mbappé

At a press conference before hosting Club Brugge as part of the last day of Group A of the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi spoke on the goal of victory for this meeting, however without real stake for the club of the capital. The Moroccan international also confided in his complicity with Kylian Mbappé on and off the pitch.

“We are very good friends, good comrades. It is a bond that has come about naturally. We’re two kids of the same age, we have the same hobbies and we do the same kinds of things, we have similarities. This is what can bring us together on, or off the pitch ”, he told reporters. A connection that both players also show on the pitch, often celebrating their goals together.

