PSG: Al-Khelaïfi reacts to the extension of Pochettino

It’s official for only a few minutes, Mauricio Pochettino, arrived in January 2021 on the bench of Paris SG following the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel, extended his lease until June 2023 with the vice-champion of France. A news which delights the president of the club of the capital Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

“We are happy that Mauricio is continuing his adventure within the Paris Saint-Germain family. Having been the team captain himself 20 years ago, he shares the values, ambition and vision of the club for the future. With Mauricio’s leadership, we are enthusiastic and confident about what the future holds ”, confided the boss of the Rouge-et-Bleu.