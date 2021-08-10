PSG: almost total agreement with Messi

Spain, France and Argentina are visibly on the same wavelength concerning the latest developments in the Lionel Messi file. More than ever, PSG is the big favorite in the race for the signing of the six-fold Ballon d’Or.“Almost total agreement”, thus headlines the Argentinian daily Olé, which confirms the latest developments very favorable to the Ile-de-France club. Messi could even indeed land in Paris today.

Another confirmation, Barça would have tried a last chance offer, almost desperate but it will not work. Messi necessarily feels pushed towards Paris, which is not too far from Barcelona and which brings together several close friends within its workforce.