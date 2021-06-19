PSG: Alphonse Areola courted by a Spanish club

On loan from Paris Saint-Germain to Fulham in 2020-2021, Alphonse Areola (28) does not yet know where he will play next season. The Cottagers did not exercise the option to buy (12 M €) of the French international (3 capes), author of a good season in the Premier League, due to the relegation at the end of the season of the London club . Except that his future should not be written within the club of the capital, which will end up with no less than 7 goalkeepers under professional contract this summer. Obviously, all parties are looking for a way out for the main protagonist.

According to local media information La Voz de Galicia, Celta de Vigo are very seriously interested in Alphonse Areola. The Galician club intends to take advantage of the situation at PSG to negotiate a new loan from the tricolor doorman. The Celticos have even made Areola their priority as goalkeeper. The first contacts have already been established, specifies the media, while they hope to convince him to join Celta this summer. The native of Paris has already played in La Liga, first for Villarreal (2015-16) then for Real Madrid (2019-20).