PSG: already a call to order for Edouard Michut

At the end of the contract in Paris in 2025, the adventure could end earlier than expected for the young Edouard Michut. “As long as a player does not comply with what the project is, there will be no compromise in that. It is the requirement, the work, the respect and the team above all.With these words, like Gandalf barring the passage to the Balrog in the Mines of Moria, Christophe Galtier, during his presentation to the press, sent a message to the refractory. They have already shown up. Supposed to resume on the sidelines of the professional group, which he had joined last season, Edouard Michut has it bad. Invited to meet Luis Campos on Wednesday at the Camp Oredoo Center in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, he did not show up.

Without telling anyone, the player decided not to go to his summons. The Parisian tells that after this missed meeting, a new meeting was organized, this Thursday at the end of the afternoon. According to the Ile-de-France newspaper, the interview lasted only a few minutes, in the presence of a visibly upset Edouard Michut, who hoped to evolve under the orders of Christophe Galtier. Impassive, Luis Campos did not take into account the apologies of the 19-year-old player, who was given a warning, in person. Before leaving the interview, the latter was asked to sign a discharge, serving as a reminder. Without rhinestones or sequins.