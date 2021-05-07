PSG: an eye on Emil Audero?

Are Paris SG looking for a goalkeeper? While Keylor Navas (34) was extended until June 2024 and Sergio Rico (27) signed definitively last summer until June 2024, Tuttosport We learned this Friday that Leonardo, the Parisian sports director, would monitor the evolution of Emil Audero (24 years old) behind the scenes.

The Italian goalkeeper of Sampdoria, holder for three seasons (106 Serie A matches), greatly appeals to the Parisian decision-maker. A priori, the Italian club, which recently extended the contract of the goalkeeper trained at Juventus until June 2026, is not a seller. But its position could change in the event of offers greater than € 20 million, specifies the sports daily.