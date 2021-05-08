HomeSportsfootballPSG: an optional additional year in Neymar's contract
Sportsfootball

PSG: an optional additional year in Neymar’s contract

By kenyan

This Saturday, May 8, Neymar finally extended his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Something to relieve the club and the supporters who were worried about a possible return to FC Barcelona. If the Brazilian is officially linked with the capital club until 2025, he would have an optional year.

Indeed, according to The team, there would be a clause in the superstar’s new contract that would allow him to extend until 2026. This clause was put in place at the request of the player’s clan. A 6-year extension was not possible because it is forbidden to sign a professional contract of more than 5 years, as reported by the French daily.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke