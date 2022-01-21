PSG and OM would have inquired about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang!

In a delicate situation at Arsenal, the Gabonese could look elsewhere this winter or next summer. One thing is certain: several clubs, including Paris and OM, have come to the information.

Nothing is going well for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (32). In recent weeks, the Gabonese striker has had bad news and controversy. Stripped of the captain’s armband then dismissed from the group by Mikel Arteta, “Aubam” lived through a complicated African Cup of Nations.

If Gabon was able to climb into the round of 16, Aubameyang returned hastily to London. Officially, the Arsenal striker caught Covid-19 and was therefore no longer able to play. Unofficially, rumors of behavioral issues have been circulating. Who is telling the truth? Still, the player has returned to London, where he is still unwanted.

Aubameyang on the side

Linked to the Gunners until 2023, will Aubameyang end the season at the Emirates? Today, what is certain is that its leaders are seeking to part with it. And if it’s not this winter, it will be next summer. In the meantime, several teams have come knocking on Arsenal’s door. A Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr, has thus applied for a six-month loan.

On his side, Skysports reveals that several big European names have come to the information. Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan, Sevilla and Olympique de Marseille have all requested information about the player’s availability. No doubt for a loan and probably with partial payment of the player’s salary. Because it is hard to imagine, for example, a club like OM being able to assume the monthly emoluments of the Gabonese (1.7 M€). To be continued.