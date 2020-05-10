Home Sports News football PSG: Ander Herrera's daring exit on Neymar and Kylian Mbappé
PSG: Ander Herrera’s daring exit on Neymar and Kylian Mbappé

Every day, the Spanish media talk about the interest of the two biggest clubs in La Liga for Kylian Mbappé and Neymar. The Frenchman is said to be highly coveted by Real Madrid for the 2021 transfer window, while the Catalan press has made headlines about the Brazilian’s return to FC Barcelona. And, of course, during his interview with the Cadena COPE, Ander Herrera was asked about the future of his two teammates.

“If I had to bet a coffee on the fact that they stay in Paris, I would”, he first explained, before adding: “Everything indicates that if they leave, one would go to Real Madrid and the other to Barca, but I want them to stay with me”. Nothing really dispels doubts about the future of the two Parisian stars …

