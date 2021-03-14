PSG: Angel Di Maria victim of a burglary during the match

A scene that did not go unnoticed during PSG-Nantes (1-2, 29th day of Ligue 1) this Sunday evening. In the stands, the sporting director Leonardo had come to discuss with the coach Mauricio Pochettino in full match. Moments later, Angel Di Maria was replaced by Leandro Paredes (62nd) and the Argentine winger returned to the locker room in tears.

We now know a little more about the situation. As we learned from the capital club, Angel Di Maria and another player, whose name has not been released, were the victims of a burglary during the meeting. The Argentina international was therefore released and the latter quickly left the stadium. No other information has yet been released.