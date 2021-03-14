Home Sports football PSG: Angel Di Maria victim of a burglary during the match
Sportsfootball

PSG: Angel Di Maria victim of a burglary during the match

By kenyan

A scene that did not go unnoticed during PSG-Nantes (1-2, 29th day of Ligue 1) this Sunday evening. In the stands, the sporting director Leonardo had come to discuss with the coach Mauricio Pochettino in full match. Moments later, Angel Di Maria was replaced by Leandro Paredes (62nd) and the Argentine winger returned to the locker room in tears.

We now know a little more about the situation. As we learned from the capital club, Angel Di Maria and another player, whose name has not been released, were the victims of a burglary during the meeting. The Argentina international was therefore released and the latter quickly left the stadium. No other information has yet been released.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke