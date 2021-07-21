PSG: Angel Di Maria’s wife reveals where he will end his career

He has said it often, Angel Di Maria is happy in Paris. The 33-year-old Argentinian international also extended the Parisian adventure last March until 2022, with an additional year as an option. In the last Coupe de France final against Monaco, he also broke the Parisian club’s record for assists, formerly held by Safet Sušić (103).

Even if he is very attached to PSG, it is in another club that he should end his career. In an interview with TyC Sports, his wife, Jorgelina Cardoso, revealed that he would like to return to his training club: “ I have no doubt that he will hang up his boots playing for Rosario Central. Only if he was crazy he wouldn’t. I don’t know when this will happen, don’t ask me for dates, but he wants to retire in Rosario. “