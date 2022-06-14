Menu
PSG: Arnaud Kalimuendo rejects the approach of Nottingham Forest

While Luis Campos has not yet clearly indicated what he intends to do with Arnaud Kalimuendo (who has two years left on his contract at PSG), “Kali”, who has indicated that he wants to stay in Paris for the season next, no shortage of courtiers.

RC Lens dreams of being able to keep him, but it is across the Channel that the profile of the Parisian striker appeals the most. If Newcastle and Leicester are keeping an eye on the 20-year-old striker (12 goals in 32 L1 matches), a new courtier has come forward. According to our information, this is Nottingham Forest, which necessarily has substantial resources for its next transfer window. But the player is not keen on playing for the newly promoted Premier League and politely declined the approach.

