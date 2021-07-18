PSG: bad news accumulates in the Paul Pogba file

While PSG have started negotiations with the Pogba clan, the player is not said to be very open to a future in France and would rather even consider extending with Manchester United.

PSG dreams of a 5-star transfer window this summer. He started on solid foundations between the recruitments of Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, all of whom arrived free, and Achraf Hakimi. The recent LOSC runner-up in Ligue 1 wants above all to regain his national crown and finally win this famous Champions League which is so lacking in his record.

It will also be necessary to keep Kylian Mbappé, who does not seem inclined to extend his contract but another 2018 world champion could land in the French capital: Paul Pogba. Leonardo contacted the player’s entourage, Mino Raiola, and according to our information, he even approached the requests demanded by the sulphurous midfielder agent.

Pogba open to extending to MU

The case is on track, although it remains to be agreed with Manchester United. The Red Devils have no plans to sell their No.6 at all, however, despite his only year of contract remaining. Worse still, according to The Athletic, the English club did not give up at all in this case and still retains a hope of extending the international tricolor (84 caps, 11 goals).

Despite what Raiola may have said in the past, negotiations would even be on the verge of opening, and could last, the Mancunian leadership choosing to take a risk of seeing Paul Pogba leave in a year. The latter is also attracted to the idea of ​​staying permanently. Another concern for PSG, the media indicates that the 28-year-old does not really intend to come and play in France. The negative signals are starting to accumulate.