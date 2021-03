Joan Laporta, newly elected president of FC Barcelona, ​​sent, through Sport, a strong message to socios following the draw obtained on the lawn of Paris SG (1-1), synonymous with elimination in the Champions League.

“We have a team. We are proud, we have defended our dignity, we have deserved to win and we have done everything for ”, released the new strong man of the institution blaugrana. The beginning of the revival?