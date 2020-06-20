PSG: big turnaround in the Layvin Kurzawa case

Long announced on the departure of PSG and promised a future away from the French capital, Layvin Kurzawa could soon, against all odds, extend his contract with the team coached by Thomas Tuchel.

Although the 2019-2020 financial year has officially ended since 30 April due to the coronavirus pandemic and Paris Saint-Germain is crowned French champions for the third year in a row, the Champions League has not yet delivered its verdict this season. Unlike previous editions, the capital club is still in contention for the quarter-finals of the most prestigious competition after qualifying against Borussia Dortmund on 11 March and will therefore participate in the famous Final 8 decided by UEFA, which will take place in Lisbon from 12 to 23 August.

Like its competitors, PSG must face the contractual situation of its players whose lease expires on June 30th so that Thomas Tuchel can count on his entire squad for the resumption of the C1. The reality will actually be very different for the German. If Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (31 years) should be in Portugal with the Red and Blue this summer, just like Sergio Rico (26 years), and that the record is rather positive for Thiago Silva (35 years), according to RMC SportEdinson Cavani (33), the top scorer in Paris history, refused to extend his contract beyond the end of the month. And while the media revealed that negotiations were relatively complicated with Thomas Meunier (28 years) or Layvin Kurzawa (27 years), the record of the French international (13 caps, 1 goal) could take a completely unexpected turn in the coming days.

Kurzawa settled in Paris in the long term?

According to information from RMC Sport, the Parisian left-back has begun negotiations with his management about a contract extension beyond this 2019-2020 season. As we explained last April, Leonardo himself decided to take matters into his own hands for the native of Frejus. A total turnaround for a player who seemed to be the only possible way out in recent months on the Side of the Parc des Princes. As a reminder, Kurzawa was close to leaving PSG last January to join the ranks of Juventus while Arsenal also made him soft eyes on the other side of the Channel.

If discussions between the two sides were to conclude soon, it would probably call into question the recruitment of a left-back this summer, Juan Bernat (27 years old) having comfortably settled in this position in the shoes of an indisputable incumbent. In the event of an extension at PSG, the former AS Monaco defender, who has appeared 23 times in all competitions this season and has performed at times very average, would also have a great opportunity to redeem himself from the Parisian public. And to extend an adventure that began five years ago, in August 2015.