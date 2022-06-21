PSG: Brandão wishes good luck to Christophe Galtier

The former AS Saint-Etienne Brandão striker sent a message of encouragement to his former coach with the Greens, Christophe Galtier, who should soon join PSG. Via his account Twitterthe 42-year-old former Brazilian striker hailed his former coach and wished him luck on his next adventure.

“I have already worked with Mister in Saint Etienne. He’s a great coach, I wish him every success and he can still do a good job.”wrote Brandão on Twitter. The two men worked together between 2012 and 2014 at ASSE and notably won the Coupe de la Ligue with Saint-Etienne during the 2012/2013 season.

Já trabalhei com o Mister no Saint Etienne ótimo treinador desejo todo sucesso para ele e vai conseguir sim fazer novamente um bom trabalho 👍🏽 https://t.co/88bFMqeXUM — BRANDÃO (@EvaeversonB9) June 21, 2022