PSG: Brandão wishes good luck to Christophe Galtier

The former AS Saint-Etienne Brandão striker sent a message of encouragement to his former coach with the Greens, Christophe Galtier, who should soon join PSG. Via his account Twitterthe 42-year-old former Brazilian striker hailed his former coach and wished him luck on his next adventure.

“I have already worked with Mister in Saint Etienne. He’s a great coach, I wish him every success and he can still do a good job.”wrote Brandão on Twitter. The two men worked together between 2012 and 2014 at ASSE and notably won the Coupe de la Ligue with Saint-Etienne during the 2012/2013 season.

