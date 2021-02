According to our information, Bandiougou Fadiga (20 years old) successfully passed his medical examination at the Stade Brestois. The formalization of its loan from Paris SG is therefore only a matter of hours.

The contract for the sale of the attacking midfielder, which has appeared 6 times this season in Ligue 1 under the orders of Thomas Tuchel, will be accompanied by a purchase option which may amount to € 5.5 million.