Home Sports News football PSG can slash Lyon to a Champions League player
Sports Newsfootball

PSG can slash Lyon to a Champions League player

By kenyan

After the departure of Thomas Meunier, Leo Dubois is the top favorite to replace him. He could play European competition because he plays in France as PSG.

A few weeks ago, Leonardo warned Lyon that he could retaliate after the Rhone team had contacted several PSG women’s players during the coronavirus. The first of these may be Léo Dubois, a player of the Olympique de Lyon who is in the orbit of the Parisian ensemble, As reported by Journal Du Dimanche.

The French international could arrive to take up the post of Thomas Meunier, who ends contract on June 30 and won’t renew with the current Ligue 1 champion. In addition Dubois could play in the Champions League, because although UEFA has banned new signings from being registered, the law allows him to do so to the PSG because he has trained in France and being in Ligue 1 since August.

If your departure is confirmed, Dubois would be the second player to lose Olympique de Lyon to contest the round of the eighth round of the Champions League. The first was Lucas Tousart, author of the first leg against Juventus and who two weeks ago ended his transfer at OL to join Hertha berlin.

Related news

football

La Liga: Real Madrid win on the wire against Real Sociedad and take the lead

kenyan -
For this last match of the 30th day, Real Madrid got scared by winning the lead in Anoeta (2-1). Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema...
Read more
football

Serie A: Inter scares Sampdoria

kenyan -
After Atalanta Bergamo's peaceful 4-1 win over Sassuolo earlier on Sunday, Inter Milan were back in Serie A with Sampdoria's reception at Giuseppe...
Read more
football

Bayern Munich want to win a new nugget at PSG

kenyan -
While Tanguy Kouassi (defender, 18 years) and Adil Aouchiche (midfielder, 17 years) are about to leave Paris Saint-Germain, to join Bayern Munich and AS...
Read more
NewsLaiza Maketso -

President Uhuru Kenyatta gives Ruto yet another blow

Barely hours after clinching two political bigwigs, President Uhuru Kenyatta has dealt his deputy another blow. The Head of State has shown his support...
Read more
EntertainmentAlfred Kiura -

I’ve seen light skin get away with murder – Yvonne Okwara...

Citizen TV news anchor Yvonne Okwara has come out to disclose how dark-skinned women in the media industry have to struggle and fight for...
Read more
HealthEdwin Ginni -

Kala Azar disease outbreak: 4 dead 13 hospitalized

At least four people have died and 13 others admitted following the outbreak of the Kala-azar disease in Kitui county. According to Nursing Officer at...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

More woes to Ruto as Uhuru’s allies plan to frustrate Jubilee...

Jubilee wrangles continue running deep as deputy president William Ruto unveiled his new political outfit Jubilee Asili causing friction and deep division in the...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,713FansLike
3,490FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Murathe warns Jubilee MPs planning to boycott PG meeting

News Edwin Ginni -
Jubilee Vice-chairperson David Murathe has sounded a warning to members of parliament planning to boycott the Parliamentary Group meeting convened by President Kenyatta. In a...
Read more

Shenzi, Wajinga, ongea kama wewe ni mwanaume! – Moses Kuria on...

News Alfred Kiura -
Outspoken Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has revealed the kind of intimidation and threats the Jubilee party members will have to endure...
Read more

Waiguru presents supporting evidence ahead of impeachment hearing (PHOTOS)

News Connie Mukenyi -
Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is trying to clench to her gubernatorial seat through all her might as she presented tons of evidence to the...
Read more

Hatuendi kutukanwa – Ruto’s allies vow not to attend Jubilee PG...

News Alfred Kiura -
Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri and his colleague Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi openly vowed not to attend Jubilee’s Parliamentary Group meeting which will...
Read more

These three groups can make Ruto and Jubilee Asili powerful –...

News Connie Mukenyi -
Political analyst and University of Nairobi (UoN) lecturer Herman Manyora on the 20th of June 2020 explained how Ruto and Jubilee Asili could maximize...
Read more

Duale in trouble as Uhuru orders a PG meeting

News Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for another parliamentary group (PG) meeting aiming at possibly ousting Adan Duale as the national assembly majority leader. The...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke