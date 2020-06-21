PSG can slash Lyon to a Champions League player

A few weeks ago, Leonardo warned Lyon that he could retaliate after the Rhone team had contacted several PSG women’s players during the coronavirus. The first of these may be Léo Dubois, a player of the Olympique de Lyon who is in the orbit of the Parisian ensemble, As reported by Journal Du Dimanche.

The French international could arrive to take up the post of Thomas Meunier, who ends contract on June 30 and won’t renew with the current Ligue 1 champion. In addition Dubois could play in the Champions League, because although UEFA has banned new signings from being registered, the law allows him to do so to the PSG because he has trained in France and being in Ligue 1 since August.

If your departure is confirmed, Dubois would be the second player to lose Olympique de Lyon to contest the round of the eighth round of the Champions League. The first was Lucas Tousart, author of the first leg against Juventus and who two weeks ago ended his transfer at OL to join Hertha berlin.