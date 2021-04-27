PSG-City: Raynald Denoueix’s analysis

After eliminating FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich, PSG must this time leave Manchester City. A strong opponent who will also be keen to put out a big match to finally reach a Champions League final. Pep Guardiola, who has not played in a C1 final since leaving Barça, hopes to achieve the perfect shot.

In an interview with West France, Raynald Denoueix (71) returned to Pep Guardiola’s method and gave his analysis of the confrontation with Paris? “If it will be like against Bayern?” City attack a lot in the axis. If the opponent plays with a four-way defense, and gets sucked in because City don’t put in a center-forward, he’s dead. Because there, they will find passes. Bayern have less preparation inside the game. Maybe also because they normally have Lewandowski, or Gnabry. Munich are looking for passes faster, have a more daredevil side. Sometimes too much. As against Paris and Mbappé. “