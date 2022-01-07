PSG: Colin Dagba refused to join Saint-Étienne

Red lantern in Ligue 1 with only 12 points, AS Saint-Etienne, now coached by Pascal Dupraz, wants to take advantage of this winter transfer window to strengthen. With this in mind, the leaders of Saint-Etienne, who also have to deal with limited means, have thus set their sights on Colin Dagba (23) to obtain a loan from Paris Saint-Germain. Very little used, unlike last season where he participated in 33 matches in all competitions (1 goal, 2 assists), since the start of the season, the Parisian right-back, under contract until June 2024, represented a great opportunity for the Forez club. Problem, according to our information, which confirms those of the 10sport, the player has no intention of joining the Greens. And this despite the Stéphane offensives who did not hesitate to contact his agent Pini Zahavi.

In addition, Bernard Caïazzo has, too, exchanged with the club of the capital for the possibility of a loan. And if the Parisian leaders were open to discussion, the international U21 (16 caps, 1 goal) once again vetoed the operation. As it stands and barring any further rebound, Dagba should therefore remain Parisian this winter. In search of a good club with a solid project, the native of Béthune also remains in the sights of Real Betis, Mönchengladbach, Dortmund, Arsenal, or even Fiorentina – which he had already rejected. last summer and which should return to the charge – for a possible departure next summer.