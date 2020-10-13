PSG: Colin Dagba returns to the Bayern track and shows the color for his future

While most of the Parisian titis have left PSG, Colin Dagba is one of the few to have stayed in Paris. Solicited by Bayern this summer, the right-back ensures he has no regrets and shows the color for his future.

During the summer 2019 transfer window, PSG had separated from many young players (Moussa Diaby, Christopher Nkunku, Stanley Nsoki, Timothy Weah or Arthur Zagre) for more than € 60 million. Great hopes that the Parisian club had sacrificed to balance its accounts. This summer, the particular context of the transfer window was more complicated to manage. If Tanguy Kouassi (Bayern) and Adil Aouchiche (Saint-Étienne) left free, Colin Dagba remained in his training club, despite an offensive from Bayern Munich.

Asked by Canal +, he confirmed the strong interest of the Bavarian club in him and ensures that he has no regrets to have stayed at PSG. “Bayern Munich? There were discussions with my agent, we spoke and we made the choice to stay in Paris. There are no regrets. Every year there is competition. We all want to play, that’s for sure. There will be a sequence of matches and I will inevitably have my chance. ” It must be said that despite the arrival of Alessandro Florenzi and the presence of Thilo Kehrer, the prospects of having playing time in Paris will be numerous, as the opportunities and competitions will be numerous for the vice-champion of Europe in title.

Colin Dagba wants to win at PSG

And the 22-year-old international Espoirs, who played with the Bleuets on Monday night against Slovakia (1-0) in Strasbourg, does not lack ambitions and has a very specific career plan in Paris, he who has ” a contract running until June 2024. “The objective is to impose myself on PSG. They always gave me my chance, I can feel the confidence of the club ”, he explained to the microphone of the encrypted channel.

The opportunity also for the native of Béthune, who played 16 matches in all competitions last year with PSG and already 5 this season, to send a strong message to his management. “If it’s blocked, people have more confidence in me and I feel that it will no longer be possible, we will have to consider leaving. But I’ve always felt that confidence in the club and I’m happy here. Thomas Tuchel? I still feel the same confidence with the coach, I always give everything for him on the pitch. “ The message got through.