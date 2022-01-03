PSG, Covid-19: Danilo Pereira placed in solitary confinement

On Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain announced that it had discovered four positive cases for Covid-19 (Lionel Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala) in the workforce of Mauricio Pochettino, in addition to a member of the staff who contracted the virus. A news that falls badly a few hours from a round of 16 of the Coupe de France in Vannes (Monday, 9:10 p.m.).

But according to information from Parisian, Danilo Pereira could be added to this list of players who have contracted the new coronavirus. The Portuguese midfielder was in fact placed in solitary confinement, as a precaution, this Sunday, pending a new test on Monday. The former Porto player, who resumed collective training on Saturday, is said to have several symptoms of Covid-19.