PSG: Dele Alli continues to push

It is a name that has come back strongly since the start of the transfer window and the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino. Will Dele Alli join Paris Saint-Germain this winter? For the moment, we know above all that Tottenham does not want to let its midfielder slip away, with rickety playing time however (75 minutes in PL this season). As for PSG, the capital club would indeed be interested.

And according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, known for his transfer window, the 24-year-old midfielder is not in Spurs’ squad for the match against Sheffield. He is thus forcing to join Paris in the form of a loan, while the two clubs continue to negotiate …

