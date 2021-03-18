PSG: Di Maria sends a message after his burglary

Victim of a burglary last Sunday while he was on the lawn of the Parc des Princes in front of Nantes and his family were at home, Angel Di Maria lived an eventful evening. While his wife and daughters seemed logically very affected by this event, the Argentine striker wanted to send a message through his social networks.

“Thank you very much for the continued support. My family and I are very happy here and nothing will erase our smile. GO TO PARIS ❤️ », he explained through his Instagram account. Something to reassure Parisian supporters, ADM still has its head in Paris.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Ángel Di María (@angeldimariajm)