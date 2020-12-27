PSG: Didier Domi validates the choice Pochettino

It is not yet official and yet there is no longer any doubt, Maurico Pochettino should except last minute turnaround, commit to Paris Saint-Germain, 18 years after leaving him as a player. . Without a club since his departure from Tottenham a little over a year ago, the Argentinian tactician should succeed Thomas Tuchel on the PSG bench. A real thunderclap that did not fail to generate many reactions. If some do not understand this choice, Didier Domi is a big fan of it.

During an interview with the Parisian this Saturday, the former player and teammate of Pochettino at PSG and the Spaniard Barcelona validated this choice he thinks to be the right one. “I love the idea of ​​an elder coming home because he already belongs to the family. Like Leonardo, he brings skill while having credit for his past at the club. He ticks all the boxes. He has everything to succeed: a good relationship with the players and a good organization with his staff. He knows how to handle the pressure and his football ideas stick with Paris. He has all the cards in his hand ”, thus rejoiced the former of the Parisian house.