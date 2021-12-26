PSG do not want to let Mauro Icardi go at any cost

As we revealed to you, Juventus would like to secure the services of Mauro Icardi (28) this winter. Very little used this season, the Argentinian is part of the list of transferable players on the side of Paris Saint-Germain. But the Bianconeri will have to put their hands in their pockets if they want to recruit the former Inter Milan striker, under contract until June 2024.

Indeed, Marca indicates that the Parisians would like to obtain at least 30 million euros to let Icardi go. An amount that remains well below the € 50 million spent in 2020 to bring him to PSG. It remains to be seen whether Juventus will be willing to spend this amount, they who had initially offered a loan with an option to buy.