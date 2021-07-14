PSG drops a first substantial offer for Théo Hernandez, Carlo Ancelotti’s 5 problems at Real Madrid

PSG drops an offer for Theo Hernandez, Ancelotti’s 5 problems at Real or the scandal in Italy over the absence of Chiellini in the Euro type team, find in your press review Foot Transfer market the latest information from the European sports press.

PSG drops € 40 million for Théo Hernandez

The madness of Paris Saint-Germain transfer window seems set to continue. After Hakimi, Ramos, Wijnaldum and while waiting for Donnarumma, the Parisians continue to be active. According to Tuttosport, they would have made a proposal to the tune of 40 M € to AC Milan in order to recruit the full back Theo Hernandez. A proposal that was refused by the Lombards, according to the transalpine media. But the case is far from over, Paris having for a long time the player in the sights. Milan for its part is inflexible and would have completed the arrival of Fodé Ballo-Touré. The Monegasque will therefore discover Italy in the coming weeks.

Ancelotti’s 5 problems at Real

The debut of Carlo Ancelotti at the head of Real Madrid, for his return, is obviously not easy. According to the newspaper Ace, the Italian coach would have 5 priority sites before the start of the season. Five projects to be settled during this summer preparation. At first, he must choose, with what he sees of his players, which system of play he intends to adopt for this season. Then, he will have to look at the David Alaba case. Flagship rookie for the moment of the Madrid summer, the Austrian can play in several positions. Which one will be best for Real? Ancelotti must decide. The Italian must also settle the futures of Marcelo, Isco and Gareth Bale. In short, the former Everton coach has his work cut out for him.

Italy scandalized by the typical Euro team

Tuttosport has analyzed the typical team for Euro 2020 unveiled by UEFA. And the media was delighted to see Donnarumma, Bonucci, Spinazzola, Jorginho and Chiesa appear in it. But when the newspaper realized that the European body had forgotten Giorgio Chiellini, it triggered his anger. The proof with the one of this Wednesday, July 14 of the daily. Tuttosport talks about“Contempt of the King” Chiellini, exceptional during this Euro and who led Italy to the title. The main interested party does not seem to care. He went on vacation, to rest, before another great season at Juventus, which he wishes better than the previous one.