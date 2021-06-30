PSG: Ethan Mbappé in the footsteps of his brother?

Soon two Mbappé under the same jersey in Ligue 1? Ethan, Kylian’s little brother, is only 14 years old, but many observers already claim he is “ the potential to become a professional player and evolve in Ligue 1», Reports The Parisian. Since the transfer of his brother in 2017, he plays in the youth teams of PSG, where he recently signed an aspiring contract until 2024. He also preferred to continue his pre-training within the Parisian club while he was one of the 48 players selected two years ago to take part in the final admission camp to the National Football Institute (INF).

Despite his young age, Ethan Mbappé is already 1.76 m tall and is evolving as a torchbearer. A PSG educator indicates that he has “ many qualities and works a lot. His aspiring contract is deserved, it’s not cronyism “. According to a regular at Camp des Loges, his “main quality is the vision of the game, he also has an excellent left foot and a very good passing quality.“Perhaps enough to see the two brothers evolve together in a few years, if Kylian is still at PSG, his contract ending in 2022.