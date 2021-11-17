PSG (F): the moving testimony of Kheira Hamraoui on his aggression

The women’s section of Paris SG has been shaken for a week now by the Kheira Hamraoui affair (31 years old). The international tricolor was the victim of a terrible attack in early November, which deeply marked the Parisian locker room. The team was able to obtain the statement of the midfielder, who has since resumed individual training. And his testimony is cold in the back.

“Whoever was on my side grabbed me and pulled me out of the vehicle. Before, he grabbed a rectangular iron bar that he had hidden in his pants or under his sweater. He gave me a first blow from the first moments of the assault to force me out of the cabin. I fell on the road and then on the right side of the road. My attacker hit me with an iron bar several times. I saw that he was basically aiming at my legs and I was trying to protect myself with my hands. (…) The scene lasted several minutes, it seemed long to me ”, she said in particular. Chilling …